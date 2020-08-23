1/1
Winoma "Winnie" Clements
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winoma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Winoma "Winnie" Clements, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on January 19, 1932 in Little Rock, AR to William and Ruby Schmeckenbecher and grew up in Ironton, MO. Graduated from Nurse's training in 1954. Married in St Louis, Mo in 1955. They moved to Wichita, KS in 1959. She became a private pilot in 1966. Winnie and Bob were married for 50 years. Winnie had a zest for life. She, her husband and their two daughters traveled in a small 4-6 seat airplane for many of their vacations. Together, Winnie and her husband, landed in 42 states. As a woman pilot, Winnie joined the 99's (Group for Women pilots) in 1990 and has been an active member since then. She worked as a nurse for more than 30 years. She worked for the Red Cross in Wichita, Ks and for the VA hospital in Reno, NV and San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert F. Clements; son-in-law, Richard Lunt; grandson, Roy Traviss and sister, Mary Free. Winnie is survived by her daughters, Ann Clemence and Jean Traviss; son-in-law, Martin Clemence; brother-in-law, James Clements; grandchildren, Crystal Staveness (husband Jon), Robert Clemence (wife Sarah) and Rikki Lunt; great-grandchildren, Daemyn, Terran and Aiden Staveness. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 22, 2020
"Spunkie" Winnie...freely flying up in the heavens now with Bob. Many of us gained from your enthusiasm and will carry always.
Denise Brown
Friend
August 20, 2020
We will miss Aunt Winnie and her spirit, great humor, and kindness.
Patrick Pound
August 20, 2020
Winnie, now with her angel wings, was such a joy to have as a sister pilot in the 99s. Never saw another expression but smiling. She loved hosting the 99s meetings, never missed a banquet and served on the chapter board. So sad to lose her. I bet she's with all the other ladies we've lost over the years and doing a lot of "hangar flying"! Much love. Gloria Blank
Gloria Blank
Friend
August 20, 2020
Winoma, sounded like a wonderful amazing person. She is now with her beloved husband. My prayers and thoughts go out to Ann and her family. Love Kim
kim alston
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved