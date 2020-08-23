Winoma "Winnie" Clements, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on January 19, 1932 in Little Rock, AR to William and Ruby Schmeckenbecher and grew up in Ironton, MO. Graduated from Nurse's training in 1954. Married in St Louis, Mo in 1955. They moved to Wichita, KS in 1959. She became a private pilot in 1966. Winnie and Bob were married for 50 years. Winnie had a zest for life. She, her husband and their two daughters traveled in a small 4-6 seat airplane for many of their vacations. Together, Winnie and her husband, landed in 42 states. As a woman pilot, Winnie joined the 99's (Group for Women pilots) in 1990 and has been an active member since then. She worked as a nurse for more than 30 years. She worked for the Red Cross in Wichita, Ks and for the VA hospital in Reno, NV and San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert F. Clements; son-in-law, Richard Lunt; grandson, Roy Traviss and sister, Mary Free. Winnie is survived by her daughters, Ann Clemence and Jean Traviss; son-in-law, Martin Clemence; brother-in-law, James Clements; grandchildren, Crystal Staveness (husband Jon), Robert Clemence (wife Sarah) and Rikki Lunt; great-grandchildren, Daemyn, Terran and Aiden Staveness. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with