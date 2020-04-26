|
|
Woodie Frances "Terry" Brantley, of San Antonio, Texas, entered into rest April 22, 2020 in her home of the last three years in Austin, Texas, at the age of 93.
She was born August 24, 1926 in Columbus, Texas to the late William Franklin and Lena (Montgomery) Terrell. Despite the fact that she was a small town country girl who never graduated high school, she used the sewing skills she learned as a child from her mother to develop a successful career as a self-employed professional seamstress. Over a career spanning 5 decades, she made over 200 Fiesta dresses, trains, and other costumes for the Order of the Alamo, including several for Fiesta Queens and Princesses. She once said that as a child, she determined that when she grew up, she wanted to be able to help those less fortunate than her as best as she was able. Because she didn't trust such professional organizations, she kept her philanthropy personal and private, and touched many lives in the process. She had an uncanny innate ability with numbers that allowed her to run her sewing business with enviable efficiency.
She was predeceased on November 10, 2003 by her loving husband of 55 years, Christian Wilfred Brantley. She is survived by her children, Franklin Price Brantley and wife Deborah Lynne "Cammie" Brantley, Bonnie Diane Brantley and husband John Kirt Wagner, and grandchildren Mira Frances Wagner and Jessica Ann Coulter.
Visitation will be available at Sunset Funeral Home, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, with burial immediately following at 1:30 PM.
Visit the website at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com to leave your condolences.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020