Woodson (Woody) Anthony Huggins, age 84, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Woody was born on September 22, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Woodson and Louise Huggins. He answered to many names, but his favorites were "Papa Woody" and "Daddy Rabbit", his CB handle. He played football, was a Pilgrim Reporter and a Sodality member at Corpus Christi College Academy from 1949-1953. He then attended St. Mary's University, Order of the Barons member and participant in the ROTC program, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Business Administration. While at St. Mary's, Woody met the love of his life, Annette (Netsie) Lapeyre Huggins. Together they shared sixty-two amazing years of marriage were blessed with 5 children, and the greatest joy in his life;14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. They will always remember Papa making them laugh while swiping their food, putting ice down their pants, and for his pet deer, Gertrude.

Through the years Woody made many dear friends, to know him was to love him. From selling catholic church supplies, clay pipe, office furniture, commercial steel, computer software, to premium financing; his career was filled with networking and making deals happen. Woody knew what it meant to honor a handshake and do what was right. One of his true passions was as a football referee for the Southwest Football Officials Association. Woody was blessed to be part of the Sacred Heart Family Guild for over 60 years, a group that serves and has created lifelong memories. Along with serving as a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mark's Youth Retreat Chef (also known as the guy who let the armadillo loose during mass),and the ACTS Retreat Jail Ministry. Woody knew what it meant to serve others. The most beautiful example was to his wife Netsie, who he visited daily to pray the Rosary, giving her great comfort. Woody had a real gift of making everyone feel at ease. He lived a life to be celebrated and cherished.

Woody will be forever remembered by his wife Annette Lapeyre Huggins; sons Emile (Laura), Thomas (Karen), Chris (Susan), Harold (Melissa) Huggins; daughter Alice (Rick Linahan); grandchildren, Krista Sprague, Luke and Jake Huggins; Natalie (Logan Brown) and Marshall Huggins; Zachary and Sarah Huggins; Emily (Brett Soderdahl), Eric, Elise and Emile Huggins; Danny-David, Annette and Cody Linahan; great grandchildren Kingston and Kayman Sprague; sisters Marilyn (Red O'Laughlin),Rosie (Gary Moeller); brothers Simon and Robert (Linda) Huggins.

Woody was preceded in death by his parents, Woodson Sr. and Louise Huggins; son Woodson A. Huggins Jr; brothers Bill and Jerry Huggins.

A Rosary followed by a funeral mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday Jul 29, 2020, St Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church; 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78232

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. In the comment section please annotate that it is in the name of Woody Huggins. https://www.stmarkevangelist.com/donate

