Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church
Wynemah Jean Durnell


1924 - 2020
Wynemah Jean Durnell Obituary

Wynemah J. Durnell (also known as Ivy Durnell), born September 16, 1924 at Kaw City, Oklahoma, died on January 9, 2020.

She worked for Civil Service at Fourth and Fifth U.S. Army Headquarters and at Health Services Command until her retirement in 1982. In her book "A Wink and a Nod" she made the following statement to be printed at her death: "At the end of my rainbow, I shall say life has been interesting and worth it all. Please know I shall miss my loving family and friends on this earth. You are all invited to join me in the better life we believe is in Heaven.

I will be the one wearing a hat and playing my quarter size violin. Do not cry for me, I lived a wonderful life and found retirement worth it all." Her husband, Gill Durnell, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Celina Ann and husband, Bill Dewberry; grandchildren, Kristeena Dewberry, Asher Dewberry, Kimberlee Cook, Delaney Cook, and Dylan Cook; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 25th at 11:30 am with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5310 Stahl Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Samuel Vesa and staff at Pipestone Place and the caregivers with Embrace Hospice.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
