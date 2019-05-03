July 2, 1930 - April 21, 2019

Yolanda (her friends called her "Yoli") Hernández Cañas, 88, passed away on April 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on July 2, 1930 to Andréa Hernández and Felipe Hernández in San Antonio, Texas, and married Rubén Cañas of San Benito, Texas on November 28, 1959. Yolanda was a teacher and librarian, and served as a lay-leader in the various Southern Baptist congregations where her husband Rubén was a minister. She is remembered for her faithful service to God, sly sense of humor, and ability to keep her children on the go when all they wanted to do was watch TV or curl up with a book.

Yoli was a fighter - beating cancer over and over again. Her will, determination, and faith in herself and her God ensured she remained with us for many blessed years.

Yolanda attended Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She earned a master's degree in Library Science from Peabody College, part of Vanderbilt University. She taught various grades, from elementary to high school, in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Illinois and Tennessee.

Yoli was preceded in death by her husband Rubén in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Betsy Cañas Garmon and husband Randy Garmon of Atlanta, GA; daughter Norma Cañas and husband Richard Bierman of New Canaan, CT; son David Cañas of Brentwood, TN; ten grandchildren: Lee, Joshua, Rowan (his wife Meghan), Luke, and Andrea Garmon; Ruby and Eric Bierman; and Caroline, Emily, and Charlotte Cañas; and one great-grandchild, Riley Garmon. Other survivors include Elizabeth Johnson Cañas, other loving in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of long-time friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10am - 8pm at Porter Loring.



FUNERAL SERVICE

TUESDAY, MAY 7, 2019

10:30 AM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 McCULLOUGH AVE.



Interment will follow at 2:00pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Together Rising, https:// togetherrising.org/.



