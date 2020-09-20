1/1
YOLANDA DIAZ GALVAN
1948 - 2020
Yolanda Diaz Galvan, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, departed her earthly home, surrounded by her family, and entered her eternal home greeted by her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born October 4, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas. As the matriarch of our family, she was a compassionate caregiver and incredible pie maker, a fervent prayer warrior, and a faithful ambassador for Christ. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, parents, two brothers, and a sister. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Roberto Galvan; daughters Deborah Galvan-Ramon (Adrian), Monica Galvan and Veronica Galvan; and grandsons Santiago Ramon and Teodor Ramon. A visitation and prayer service will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Porter Loring North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

9:30 A.M.

CORNERSTONE CHURCH

VADA HAGEE CHAPEL

Interment will follow at

Ft. Sam Houston National

Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

For complete obituary, visit: www.porterloring.com

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
09:30 AM
CORNERSTONE CHURCH VADA HAGEE CHAPEL
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Interment
11:30 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
