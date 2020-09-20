Yolanda Diaz Galvan, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, departed her earthly home, surrounded by her family, and entered her eternal home greeted by her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born October 4, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas. As the matriarch of our family, she was a compassionate caregiver and incredible pie maker, a fervent prayer warrior, and a faithful ambassador for Christ. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, parents, two brothers, and a sister. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Roberto Galvan; daughters Deborah Galvan-Ramon (Adrian), Monica Galvan and Veronica Galvan; and grandsons Santiago Ramon and Teodor Ramon. A visitation and prayer service will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Porter Loring North.

Interment will follow at

Ft. Sam Houston National

Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

