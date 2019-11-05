|
Yolanda Galindo age 85 entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church San Antonio, attended Little Flower grade school and Ursuline Academy high school, graduating in 1953.
In 1955 she married Charlie Galindo at St. Ann's. They had 3 children and adopted one child while living in Houston, Texas in 1977 thru the Foster Parent program.
Due to her husband's job, they moved to several cities and states. His first job took them to Quito, Ecuador for 2 years working with the bank system. Houston, TX, St. Louis, MO., Washington D.C., Seattle, WA. They moved back to Texas in the late 80's. His position was with the Federal Home Loan Bank Board.
After several years in Irving, Texas they left for retirement to Corpus Christi Island, where "Char" fished to his content and "Yo" swam in the canal – she called her endless swimming pool. After Charlie passed away in 2007 after 52 years of marriage, Yolanda sold their home and returned to San Antonio.
Yolanda was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Galindo; parents: Manuel and Ogarita Gonzalez; sister and brother in law, Adela and Bob Norris; sister, Margaret Gonzalez, who in 1978 received a kidney from Yol where she ten lived to God's Glory for 41 years with the donated kidney and she is also preceded in death by sister in law, Ginny Gonzalez.
She is survived by her children: Charles Galindo, Jr. of Puebla, Mexico, Veronica (Walter) Herrington of Arlington, Texas, Sylvia (Todd) Galindo May of San Antonio and adopted son, Pablo (Janet) Galindo of Arlington, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, all boys; sister, Gloria Villarreal; brothers: Manuel and Victor Butch Gonzalez; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Yolanda always believed that if St. Peter would not open the pearly gates, our Blessed Mother would let her thru the back. Yolanda was devoted to mother Mary and praying the rosary.FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 6, at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at
7:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, November 7, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Ann Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at
San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2
