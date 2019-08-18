|
October 22, 1937 - August 12, 2019
Yolanda Hernandez Van Brandt, 81 of San Antonio went to be with Our Lord and Savior on August 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Erasmo and Concha Hernandez and brother Alberto.
Known for having a generous heart and an infectious smile, she is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edmond John Van Brandt Jr; son, Edmond John Van Brandt III; daughter Yvonne Letney( Dewayne); brother, Roland Hernandez Sr. (Lara); sister, Linda H. Vasquez (George); grandsons Braden and Logan Letney who are the apples of her eyes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Retired with over 40 years in the banking industry, she always had a smile serving others with positions ranging from secretary to the Vice President to being a loan officer. The cliché of never meeting a stranger truly fit Yolanda.
Visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm and Rosary at 7pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78230. Funeral Service will be held at 8:45am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North as well. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019