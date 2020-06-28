YOLANDA KIRKPATRICK
Yolanda Kirkpatrick entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 83. She was a native Texan born in San Antonio.

She is survived by three adult children: Howard Murphy (Patty) of Virginia, Paul Murphy (Rosalie) of San Antonio and Patricia Galindo (Mark) of San Antonio. She is also survived by grandchildren: Emily, Jack, Kate and Luke Murphy, Bobby III, James and Sarah Galindo, Nathan, Paul and Victoria Murphy, one great-grandchild: Bobby IV; brother, Robert Garcia Jr. (Sylvia); sister, Olga Lizcano (Manuel); and numerous nieces and nephews. Yolanda was known by her family and friends to be kind, thoughtful, supportive and generous.

Funeral Services and burial at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery will be held privately due to COVID. The Funeral Mass will be available via live-stream from the St. Luke Catholic Church website starting at 9:30 am. Monday, June 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Yolanda's name to The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Couriers Chapter, in honor of our ancestor Trinidad Coy.

For those unable to attend the services, please leave a message of condolences to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com




Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
