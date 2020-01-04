|
Yolanda L. Avila born September 29, 1946, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2019 at the age of 73.She is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Maria Lopez and sister, Gloria Cantu. Yolanda is survived by her husband Ruben R. Avila; daughters and son-in-laws, Ruby and Michael Rodriguez, grandchildren Junebug and Sargeant Rodriguez; Samantha and Gabriel Rendon, grandchildren Alyssa, Gavin and Logan Rendon; daughter and granddaughter, Valerie and Yolanda Avila; sisters and brother-in-laws, Bertha Lopez and Richard Sansalone, Anna and Rolando Carreon; brothers and sister-in-laws, Daniel and Helen Lopez, Gilbert and Candie Lopez, Ricky and Emma Lopez, Tony Lopez and Paul Gabel, Jesse and Jeanette Lopez; and brother-in-law, Frank Cantu, Jr. A special thanks to Four Seasons Hospice. Yolanda was a vivacious and lively wife, an amazing mother and a fun and boisterous friend who touched many lives.
She will always be remembered for her great smile her hearty laugh and her colorful array of Fiesta dresses. She will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Grace Fellowship, 6701 Huebner Rd. Leon Valley 78238, Sunday afternoon, January 5th, 2020 at 3p.m.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 4, 2020