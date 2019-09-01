|
May 10, 1933 - August 27, 2019
Yolanda M. Gutierrez also known as "Yola" to family and "Yoli" to her friends lost her courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born May 10, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas to parents Jose Baltazar Martinez and Leonor C. Piton, both of which preceded her in death.
Growing up she lived in Laredo, Texas with grandparents Martin Charles and Florencia Salas Piton along with many cousins who fondly thought of her as jolly, witty, loving and always the life of the party. At the age of 20, moved to San Antonio to become a wife, mother, homemaker and worked part-time at Mt. Sacred Heart School for Girls. While working she attended Our Lady of the Lake University and after completing courses was hired as full time Librarian and teacher for Mt. Sacred Heart Girls and Boys Schools.
After several years working as a receptionist for the San Antonio Blood Bank she later returned to teaching at St. Gerard's Middle School as Librarian and teacher. Although forced to retire due to debilitating illnesses, she was so well loved by her students many continued to keep in touch with her throughout the years.
Yolanda loved music, dance and baking for her family, friends, her Physicians and their staff. She always-cherished time spent with family, extended family and friends and avidly donated to several organizations.
She is survived by daughters, Marie Annette Davidson and Sandra Elizabeth Stewart; grandchildren Andrea Michelle Davidson and Jennifer Lindsey Stewart; great grandchildren Drusillia (Dru) McCloskey and Marek Sainz, as well as numerous cousins in Laredo, Texas. She will always be the center of our lives.
The family extends their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Robert A. Borrego III and her provider Adela Blake for their eternal devotion and care throughout the years, which will never be forgotten. Additional gratitude goes to the heartfelt staff with Kindred Hospice, as well as the staff of Memorial Medical Nursing Center.
VIEWING, ROSARY & MASS
TUESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 3, 2019
BEGINNING AT 10:00 A.M.
ST. ANTHONY DE PADUA CATHOLIC CHURCH
102 LORENZ, 78209
A private burial will be held at a later date.
