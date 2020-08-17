Mrs. Yolanda Quintero entered eternal rest on August 12, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to Johnnie and Dalia Perez February 7, 1952. She was known by all her loved ones as "Yolie Q" and even had it on her license plates for many years. Yolie was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and was so proud of making the dance team as a Spacette. She was always a JFK Rocket. Yolie started her career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. and retired with AT&T after 36 years of service. She met numerous friends during her time there that became her second family. She is loved and missed by all. Yolanda is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Marcelo Quintero; daughter, Vanessa Quintero, Jennifer Leonard (Michael); 3 sisters, 2 brothers; furry grandbabies, Mia, Duncan. She is preceded in passing by her parents and brother Reuben Perez; and 3 grand fur-babies; Gizmo, Shadow, Hunter.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:00 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

The family will have a private interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.