San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Rosary
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Uriegas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda S. Uriegas


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yolanda S. Uriegas Obituary
July 7, 1948 - May 14, 2019
Yolanda S. Uriegas born on July 7, 1948; went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 at theage of 70. She is preceded in death by her parents Gilberto and Angelita Samudio, her siblings John, Gilbert, Mary, Margarita and Lydia. Survivors include her beloved husband of 51 years, Marcelo V. Uriegas Jr.; her loving sons and their spouses, Ruben & Veronica and Marcelo III & Jackie Uriegas, grandchildren Mercedes, Ruben, Gabriela, Miranda, sister, Olga Lucio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Yolanda loved life, laughing, music, & spending time with family and friends. She was a faithful Catholic and a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Services will be as follows:
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - Mission Park Funeral Chapel South
Visitation at 5:00 p.m.
Rosary - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - Funeral mass 10:00 a.m., St. Lawrence
Catholic Church
Procession from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now