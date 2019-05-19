|
|
July 7, 1948 - May 14, 2019
Yolanda S. Uriegas born on July 7, 1948; went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 at theage of 70. She is preceded in death by her parents Gilberto and Angelita Samudio, her siblings John, Gilbert, Mary, Margarita and Lydia. Survivors include her beloved husband of 51 years, Marcelo V. Uriegas Jr.; her loving sons and their spouses, Ruben & Veronica and Marcelo III & Jackie Uriegas, grandchildren Mercedes, Ruben, Gabriela, Miranda, sister, Olga Lucio and numerous nieces and nephews.
Yolanda loved life, laughing, music, & spending time with family and friends. She was a faithful Catholic and a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Services will be as follows:
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - Mission Park Funeral Chapel South
Visitation at 5:00 p.m.
Rosary - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - Funeral mass 10:00 a.m., St. Lawrence
Catholic Church
Procession from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019