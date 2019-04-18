|
February 15, 1946 - April 16, 2019
Yong Ok Stanley, age 73, of Converse, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Yong was born February 15, 1946 in Seoul, Korea. Yong is survived by her husband of 45 years, Douglas Stanley; father- in-law, Roy Stanley; mother- in-law, Doris Stanley; son, Neil Stanley, his wife Marie and their daughter Emily; daughter, Natalie Spencer, her husband Jasper and their daughter Charlotte; brother- in-law, Kerry Stanley and his wife Retha; brother -in-law Glynne Stanley; and sister- in-law Jan Porter and her husband Bobby.
A visitation for Yong will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A funeral service will occur Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com for the Stanley family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to at https://www.stjude.org/give.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 18, 2019