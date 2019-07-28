Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
Ingram Road.
View Map
Yvette G. Gonzales


1949 - 2019
Yvette G. Gonzales Obituary
JANUARY 14, 1949 - JULY 19, 2019
Yvette G. Gonzales of San Antonio was born on January 14, 1949 to Aurelio, Sr. and Evangelina (Cantu) Gutierrez in Floresville, TX, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Yvette was retired from Kelly AFB. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, spending time with her family, and will always be remembered by her beautiful smile. She is preceded in death by her corazón, Albert Gonzales and her father, Aurelio "Wello" Gutierrez, Sr. She is survived by her children, Stacie Garcia, Lisa Benitez (Abel) and Angela Martinez; her beloved five granddaughters; and one great grandson; mother, Evangelina Gutierrez; sisters, Yvonne Reyes (Mike), Jannette Barrientez (Trinidad); brothers, Aurelio Gutierrez, Jr. and Pierre Gutierrez (Ramona); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and godchildren.

SERVICES
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 A.M on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, Ingram Road. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
