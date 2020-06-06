Zachary Adam "ZAK" Zaiontz
1976 - 2020
Zachary 'ZAK' Adam Zaiontz, age 43, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in San Antonio. He was, our bi-centennial baby, born on July 4, 1976 in San Antonio, Texas to Kevin and Edie (Hillbig) Zaiontz. Zak attended Churchill High School and played football until a knee injury ended his playing days. He was a talented artist and outstanding guitar player and could spin a tale with the best. His intelligence was only outshined by his off-the-wall wit and comments. His mechanical and technical abilities helped to design and make numerous prototype aircraft parts, many of which are now flying today. He loved to hunt with his Grandpa Z and fish with his family, especially his wife Linda. Zak had a big and giving heart. He helped many a stranger change a flat tire and even helped rescue a lady in flood waters just before her car washed away. He became our personal hero when he performed CPR to revive his cousin Lani after falling into a swimming pool. Zak was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He was preceded in death by his son, Vladimier; grandparents, Herbert and Edith Hilbig; aunts, Cathy, Lanie and Moira; uncle, John; cousin Lani. Zak is survived by his wife, Linda Resendez; his parents; sister, Krista (Brian) Pauley; grand-parents, Claude and Laurie Zaiontz; step-children, Caty (Jason) Bergeron, Jerry (Jennifer) Kirkhart; step-grand-children, Kalina, Chryssy, Amelya, Macensey, Kaidyn, Bobbi Belle (Bergeron), Braxton, Kaylen, Landry, Maddux (Kirkhart); and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Rosary will be held Tuesday, June 9th at 10:30 am at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

FUNERAL MASS

TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020

11:00 A.M.

ST. MARK THE

EVANGELIST

CATHOLIC CHURCH

Father Emmet Carolan will officiate. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow at a later date. Face coverings and social distancing are required at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

