July 25, 2019
Zaragosa Luis Ramirez, of San Antonio, peacefully passed away July 25, 2019 joining his wife, Raquel Emilia Ramirez, with the Lord.
Zaragosa and Raquel were married in December 1966 and enjoyed traveling together,especially to Mexico. They always enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their home, sharing stories of their families and their travels around the United States and Mexico.
Zaragosa proudly served in the United States Army and work at Kelly Air Force Base until his retirement.
Zaragosa was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Ramirez and Benigna Luis Ramirez; his wife, Raquel Emilia Ramirez; brother and sisters, Jesus, Hilario, Francisco, Santos, Margarita, Manuel, Virginia, Henry, Jerome, Arthur, and Alfred. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Senior Ministry at St. Luke Catholic Church, San Antonio, Texas.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home Monday, August 12,2019 from 5pm-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Procession will depart the funeral home Tuesday, August 13,2019 at 8:30am to celebrate a 9am Funeral Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Ft.Sam Houston National Cemetery. For online tributes visit www.SunsetNWfuneral
home.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019