Zefred "Zeke" Alex Kruciak, age 96, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born to the late Leon Ben Kruciak and Elizabeth Keller Kruciak on September 14, 1923 in Panna Maria, TX. On June 11, 1947 he married Matilda "Tillie" Moczygemba, remaining married for almost 63 years prior to her passing on May 26, 2010. He is survived by their 7 children: Ed (Debbie), Elaine Savoie, Evelyn Page, Greg (Mary), Annette, Kenneth (Deborah), and Gerald (Linda). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Lillian Moczygemba.Also, preceded in death by siblings Rose (Henry) Kotzur, Aloys (Georgia), and Sally (Nick) Gawlik, son-in-laws Rodney Page and Lanny Savoie and great-granddaugher Molly Mei Warzecha. The family extends their deepest gratitude to St. Francis Nursing Home for their caring service for the past 4 years. Memorials may be offered in his honor to Seraphic Sisters at St. Francis Nursing Home, 630 W. Woodlawn, San Antonio, TX 78212, Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria Foundation, PO Box 28125, San Antonio, TX 78228, or charity of your choice.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.