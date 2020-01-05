|
Zola Dunn went to be with our Lord on December 21, 2019. She was a retired Biology/ science teacher. She taught for 22 years at San Benito High School, Southwest High School and John F. Kennedy High School before retiring in in 2001. She is survived by her husband, Nelson, her son, David N. Dunn and his wife Terry; her daughter Denise C. Tilberis and her husband, Andrew; grandchildren: Matthew Dunow and Meghanne Dunn. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Jane Pimentel and James A. Hunter. Zola was a lifelong member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church Church in San Antonio. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
A memorial service to celebrate her passing will be held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church located at 8102 Midcrown on January 11, 2020 at 2pm.
