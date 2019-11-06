|
|
Zulema Charles Vela, age 70, went to the Lord on November 1, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas to Alfredo V. Charles and Eloisa Bermea.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo V. Charles and Eloisa B. Charles and a daughter; Sarah B. Gonzales.
She is survived by her husband Hervey Vela Jr., children; Annette Stanley (Michael), Michael Joseph Gonzales (Laura Ann), Grandchildren; Kristen Lynds, Joshua Lynds, Alyna Marie Gonzales, Jacob Michael Gonzales (Kimberly), Jeremiah Stanley; her siblings; Lydia Almares, Charles B. Charles (Esther), Alex Charles (Lydia), Abel Charles (Nelda), John Charles (Denise) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm at Theo Avenue Baptist Church, located at 127 W. Theo Ave, San Antonio, Texas 78214. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. at Theo Avenue Baptist Church. Interment on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Committal shelter #1 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
GOD has you in his presence, we have you in our hearts until we meet again.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 6, 2019