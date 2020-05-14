Long time Hollister resident Angelo Rubio Jr. passed away at his Stonewall, Oklahoma ranch on April 27th, 2020 at the age of 81 years.
Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Hollister. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced.
Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences
Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Hollister. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced.
Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hollister from May 14 to May 15, 2020.