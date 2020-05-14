Angelo Rubio
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Long time Hollister resident Angelo Rubio Jr. passed away at his Stonewall, Oklahoma ranch on April 27th, 2020 at the age of 81 years.

Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Hollister. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced.
Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hollister from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved