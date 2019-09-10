|
Anthony Lee (Tony) Andrade, one of the great raconteurs, has 'turned in his suit'. His was a life fully lived, marked by adventure, optimism, devotion, and an unshakable wit. Anyone who met him liked him and felt liked by him. Anyone who heard his stories tried to retell them but never could with quite the same verve. One of his great passions was making his children uncomfortable in the most humorous of ways, and since he had nine of them over a thirty-year period, he found ample opportunity. If the measure of a man's worth is laughter and joy both given and received; if the measure of a man's worth is the devotion of family and friends; if the measure of a man's worth is faith in God and love of country, then Tony was rich indeed.
Born on Maui in 1935, Tony graduated with honors as an ROTC student from Santa Clara University in 1957, and served as an Army Lieutenant in France. He settled in Hollister, where he became a CPA, was appointed as the San Benito County Inheritance Tax Appraiser, got elected to the Gavilan College School Board, and selected as Chairman of the San Benito County Democratic Central Committee. He held memberships in the Knights of Columbus, and the Hollister Jaycees. He moved to Gilroy in the 1980s and eventually retired to Salinas. He was an entrepreneur, a visionary, and a trailblazer; but first and foremost he was a husband, a father, and a friend-to these he devoted the lion's share of his formidable energies. He was predeceased by Beverly Jean Guerra Andrade, his wife of twenty years.
Tony is survived by his wife of forty years, Elizabeth Ann S. Andrade; his children: Shirean Andrade Williams, Kent Andrade, Carla Andrade Bergez, Mark Andrade, Jennie McIntosh, Christopher Andrade, David Andrade, Anthony Andrade Jr., and Katharine Andrade; his grandchildren: Vanessa Williams Watson, Nathan Williams, Joel Williams, Olwen Williams, Elizabeth Bergez, Jane Bergez, Anthony Bergez, Raymond Andrade, Carly Andrade, Molly McIntosh, Ta'zay Andrade, Brooks Andrade; and his great grandchildren: Elouise Watson, Holden Watson, and Penelope Watson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21st at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 15 Railroad Avenue, Spreckels, CA. Reception immediately following in the church hall.
