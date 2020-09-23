Born and raised in Hollister, Barbara was a 5th generation Californian, descended from the Bernal Family who was part of the 1776 DeAnza Expedition. From her earliest years, she loved to dance; even in her recent years at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland, she often used her cane to tap dance her way through the halls.
Barbara entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur right after graduating from Notre Dame Academy in Watsonville and took the name, Sr. Anthony. She then attended College of Notre Dame (now Notre Dame de Namur University), and later received degrees in education, administration and religious education. Last summer, she delighted in celebrating her 75th Jubilee as a Sister.
Sister Barbara spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher and administrator in Notre Dame schools in California, Washington and Oregon, including Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Redwood City, Mission Dolores in San Francisco, and in Marysville, Belmont and Santa Barbara.
She then enjoyed her years working with families when she served in parish ministry in San Jose. For her work at St. John Parish in Milpitas, she received the Pope Paul VI Award in recognition of 10 years service in liturgical ministry to the Diocese of San Jose.
Always interested in what her Sisters of Notre Dame were doing throughout the world, she took advantage of opportunities to meet them at conferences and on an inspiring pilgrimage to Namur, Belgium, the original foundation of the Sisters.
Sr. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Marilyn Hooton (Chico), her nephew and niece, Bill Hooton (Red Bluff), and Carolyn Strang (Utah), numerous nieces and nephews, many friends, former students, and by her Notre Dame Sisters.
Mass will be celebrated for Sr. Barbara when a gathering is possible. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 1520 Ralston Avenue, Belmont 94002 or online at snddenwest.org.