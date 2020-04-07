|
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Barbara Thomas, loving wife of Eugene Thomas passed away peacefully at age 92 in Hollister, California. Barbara was a physical therapist and owned her own practice for decades. After retirement, Gene and Barbara raised Saint Bernard show dogs together and traveled the country to compete, winning many ribbons and trophies. Barbara was known for her gracious attitude and was always surrounded by neighbors and friends who loved her quick wit and delightful stories. Those who knew Barbara knew she disliked being fussed over and would rather give than receive.
In lieu of services, please donate in her name to The Saint Bernard Club of America Charitable Foundation. Visit www.grunnagle.com for condolences
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020