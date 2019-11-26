Home

Barbara Lee Artman


1928 - 2019
Barbara Lee Artman Obituary
Born on Aug. 29, 1928, Visalia, CA. Age 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2019. She was a native of California. Spent all her school years growing up in Visalia.
The family moved to the Gilroy area and lived out in the country.
She met her future husband in Gilroy. She worked at Gavilan College, Gilroy, for a number of years. She enjoyed vacations and camping with her family.
She was involved with the local community fundraisers, with the local C.B. radio club.
Barbara enjoyed the country life for 49 years on the ranch that her husband Gene and her bought.
Barbara spent the last 8 years of her life, widowed. She will be reunited with her husband. Barbara will be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Preston, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
If desired, Memorial Donations may be made in Barbara's name to: Jovenes de Antano (Meals on Wheels) PO Box 860, Hollister, CA 95024.
Private services have already been held.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, 2019
