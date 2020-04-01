|
Beverly Jeane Rezendes, 84 of King City passed away on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Beverly was born August 4th, 1935 in San Juan Bautista, CA.
She loved to go shopping and spending time with family and friends. She worked in the lab at Basic Vegetables for 25 years.
She is survived by her husband Dan Rezendes Sr.; children, Danny and Cindy (Art); one granddaughter, Katie and her Husband Aaron; two great granddaughters Kennady and Remi; and good friends, Nic and Valerie.
A Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm with a 7pm Rosary Service at Eddington Funeral Chapel.
A Funeral Mass was held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tres Pinos on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Beverly was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Hollister.
