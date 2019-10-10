|
|
Long time Hollister resident Carmen M. Saenz passed away in Gilroy, California surrounded by her family on October 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Rosary will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home. The Mass will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Church followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019