Catherine Miljas Dabo passed away peacefully at her home Saturday evening, August 22nd, surrounded by some members of her loving family. A full obituary will be available soon.Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for family only. However, per her wishes, a celebration of life will definitely be held at a future time when it will be safe for all to attend.Donations in her memory may be directed to Sacred Heart School or to a charity of your choice