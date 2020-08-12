Cecilia L. Jaime, age 69, passed away peacefully in San Jose, on June 25, 2020, surrounded by her siblings.



She was born and raised in Hollister, CA. She attended Sacred Heart School, Hollister High School, Gavilan College in Gilroy, and CSU Fresno. She retired from Intel, where she worked for over 20 years.



Cecilia enjoyed cooking, music, reading, and gatherings with family and friends. She was a firm believer in God, was a member of Harvest Gate Church in San Jose, and was passionate about teaching the Bible, worshiping God, and sharing worship songs with others.



She is survived by her brothers and sisters, David (Bev) Jaime, McKinney, TX, Henrietta Jaime, San Jose, CA, Pauline Buncie, Latrobe, PA, Christine (Joe) Perry, San Juan Bautista, CA, Daniel (Olivia) Jaime, San Jose, CA, Raymond (Cindy) Jaime, Mechanicsburg, PA, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Marcelina "Marty" Jaime, and her brother, Greg Jaime.



Family and friends will always remember Cecilia for her generous spirit, servant's heart, kindness, great smile, and hearty laugh.

A Celebration of Life is TBA.



