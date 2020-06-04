Charles Ray Nossett
1932 - 2020
Charles Ray Nossett passed away in San Jose, California on May 27th, 2020 at the age of 87 years. He and his wife, Rosemary, moved to Hollister in 2000 and lived at Ridgemark. Charles is survived by his daughters Charlena Nossett, Marquita Garcia and Kelley Jo Wendlant, and his step-children, Patrick Lopes, Michael Lopes, and Christina Jones. Through the years Charles was blessed with and survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren. He loved them all!
Arrangements are yet to be determined. Inurnment will be at the California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside.
Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.

Published in Hollister from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
