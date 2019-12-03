|
Dean Anthony Rodrigues, a Hollister native, passed away on November 26, 2019 in Sonora, CA after a very courageous battle with cancer. Dean was a good man with a big heart and strong character who enjoyed life and valued those around him. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences. Donations are preferred to s
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019