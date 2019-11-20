|
|
|
Dennis Joseph Hodges, life-long resident of San Benito County, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the age of 74. Dennis was an avid reader, loved gardening, and was a champion wrestler in high school. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Seoul, Korea at the military hospital. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Russ and Betty Hodges; his son, Mark; his brother, Bob; and his nephew, Robert Strickland. He is survived by his children: Bill (Jennifer), Brian (Theresa) Danielle (Jerry LeBleu), Aaron (Kimberley), and Russell. Dennis also leaves behind his brothers and sister: John (Peggy), Larry (Susan), Ann (Jim Strickland), and James(Renee); numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends and relatives. Memorial services are pending. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019