Dianne Elizabeth Tranchina passed into Gods care on August 21, 2020. The oldest of two daughters, Dianne was born in Seattle on May 22, 1951, to Elmer and Arlene Ahlfors. At the age of 5 she and her family moved to California in the San Jose Bay Area, where she attended and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, and where she lived until 1997, when she moved to Hollister and San Benito County where she resided until joining God in heaven. Dianne lived well, enjoying her family and an active lifestyle, including house-boating on Lake Oroville for over 20 years. She battled illness for the last 15 years, but always held her head up high and rarely let it get her down. The purest of souls, she left an indelible mark on anyone she met, as her beauty was inside and out. Dianne was the kind of mother all kids should have, kind, caring, fair, wise, steadfast, and all driven by her belief in God, her incredible love for her children, and her love for life. Dianne is survived by her husband of 25 years Dave, her children Heidi & Sylas, Christian & Jamie, Adam & Amanda, and Rebecca, and her stepchildren Jodi & Julie. She also leaves behind grandchildren Ashton, Gage, Shea, Crimson, and extended grandchildren Andrew, Isaac, & Onyx, as well as her sister Debbie. Consistent with her wishes, there will be no formal service.
Condolences may be sent to 891 Joe Borovich Drive, Hollister, CA. 95023. In lieu of gifts please donate to charity of your choice
on her behalf.