Memorial Services Saturday February 22,2020 Eagles Lodge 555 W. Visalia Rd. Exeter, CA 93221 At 1:00 PM
Ernie V. Larios passed away at his home in Exeter, Ca, at the age of 82.
For many years Ernie was in the Construction business. Whenever Ernie had a chance, he loved to go gambling. He would go to Reno or to Lake Tahoe, and take whoever wanted to go. Ernie's favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. On many of his successful hunting trips he would make his famous jerky, for all of his friends and family. It brought so much joy to him. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Cheryl Larios. His children Rick (Linda), Lynn, Tim, Ricky, & Tasha. Sonny Larios (nephew) but like a son. His brother Albert (Starla) his sister Shirley (Wendell). Ernie had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also had several nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Fred Larios Sr, Jennie & Slim O'quinn, Brothers: Fred Larios, Jr, Alvin Larios, Clifford Larios, JR O'quinn.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020