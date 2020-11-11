Eugene Thomas of Hollister, CA peacefully passed away in his sleep on November 1, 2020, only months after saying his final goodbye to his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara. Gene was 94 years old. Born in Michigan, he grew up in Detroit and left Michigan State University for the army's Signal Corps to serve in WWII. After his service, Gene graduated from UCLA and owned his own successful business selling large machinery to the food and agriculture industry. He retired early and spent his subsequent years raising winning Saint Bernard show dogs and enjoyed boating and traveling. Gene was always ready with a quick-witted story and a huge smile for all. In lieu of services, you may make a donation to Peace Of Mind Dog Rescue, who placed his sweet Saint Bernard, Ophelia in a new loving home.

