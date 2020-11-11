1/1
Eugene O. Thomas
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Thomas of Hollister, CA peacefully passed away in his sleep on November 1, 2020, only months after saying his final goodbye to his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara. Gene was 94 years old. Born in Michigan, he grew up in Detroit and left Michigan State University for the army's Signal Corps to serve in WWII. After his service, Gene graduated from UCLA and owned his own successful business selling large machinery to the food and agriculture industry. He retired early and spent his subsequent years raising winning Saint Bernard show dogs and enjoyed boating and traveling. Gene was always ready with a quick-witted story and a huge smile for all. In lieu of services, you may make a donation to Peace Of Mind Dog Rescue, who placed his sweet Saint Bernard, Ophelia in a new loving home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hollister from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved