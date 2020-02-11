Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Acquistapace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Robert Acquistapace


1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Eugene Robert Acquistapace Obituary
Eugene Robert Acquistapace passed away in Hollister, California on February 9th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Wednesday, February 19th, family and friends will meet at Immaculate Conception Church in Tres Pinos at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of the Resurrection. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -