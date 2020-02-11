|
|
|
Eugene Robert Acquistapace passed away in Hollister, California on February 9th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Wednesday, February 19th, family and friends will meet at Immaculate Conception Church in Tres Pinos at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of the Resurrection. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020