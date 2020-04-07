|
Everett Kenneth Stevens passed away, age 78, on March 29, 2020 from natural causes in his home in Paso Robles, California. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 52 years Birdie Dean Stevens. Ken was born on August 28, 1941 in Los Angeles to Dolly and Everett Stevens. In 1946 he moved to Hollister and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, then San Benito High School and Gavilan College. He was a star quarterback and played basketball. He worked at Enterprise Electric for 32 years. He was the president of the booster club for both Pop Warner and San Benito High School programs. He coached Pop Warner football and Babe Ruth baseball. He is survived by his children Teri, Cindi, Guy, Keith, and Phil, as well as sixteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, and his siblings Evelyn and John. Dad was beloved by the community for his humor and warm character. He was an avid fan of the 49ers, Giants and Warriors. He will be missed. His celebration of life will take part in Hollister when the current Covid-19 crisis is over. Any donations in remembrance of Ken should be made to the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020