Gloria Frances Regentz died peacefully in her home on November 3rd at 86 years old. She was surrounded by family. Gloria is survived by her husband, William Regentz, there five daughters Cynthia (Steve) Cousins, Diana Regentz, Annette (Rick) Perry, Sharon (Todd) Shelton, and Laura (Pete) Forneris. She was also survived by thirteen grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, and Andrew Cousins, Cody, Samantha, Ashley, and Michelle Perry, Danielle, Lindsey, Sarah, and William Shelton, Dominic and Savanna Souza and seven great grandchildren. Gloria was born in San Francisco on July 15, 1933 to Fred and Frances Avidano. Gloria's family relocated to Los Altos where she grew up. She attended Whitman College, a private college in Walla Walla, Washington. She then attended San Jose State University. Gloria married William Regentz on April 24, 1954. They have celebrated 65 years of marriage. Gloria loved painting, writing poetry and was an avid gardener. Gloria was also a published author of a poetry book titled "Happiness is a Smile." She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Gloria was always encouraging to her children and grandchildren to pursue their goals and follow their dreams. Services are as follows: Viewing from 2:00-4:00 and Rosary from 4:00-5:00, Sunday the 10th at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home. Mass at Saint Benedicts Church on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Saint Benedicts Hall.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019