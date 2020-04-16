|
|
|
Helen Winola Lee, born to Richard A. and Lilla W. Lee in Wimauma, FL, died in Salinas, CA. She was the third of four children in a farming family that produced vegetables, citrus and livestock near Tampa, FL.
Following her youth in Wimauma, Helen attended Florida Southern College, Lakeland, FL, graduating in 1944. Thereafter she served in the United States Naval Reserve (Women's Reserve) during World War II.
She married Robert James Dennehy in 1951 and raised six children in California. Helen cherished her faith, the beauty of California, especially its beaches and historic missions, and nature, especially birds.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband and her eldest child, Michael Dennis Dennehy. She is survived by five children: Timothy J. Dennehy of Tucson, AZ, Kevin F. Dennehy of Modesto, CA, Patrick W. Dennehy of Tacoma, WA, Mary D. White of Salinas, CA and Catherine A. Dennehy of Las Vegas, NV.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020