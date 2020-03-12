|
Isabel Theresa "Yuste" Peake, age 88, was called home to Heaven on January 3, 2020. She was the cherished daughter of Isabel and Elias Yuste Sr. She was born in Tres Pinos, CA and raised in Hollister, CA with her six siblings. Isabel met the love of her life, Donald Gene Peake Sr. in Santa Cruz, CA, where they danced at the Coconut Grove. Isabel and Don had a marriage made in heaven for 64 wonderful years. They raised their Children in Salinas, and Hollister, CA and then retired to Reno, NV. Isabel's legacy is the love of her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Isabel was a vivacious woman, always well dressed, and on the go. She loved music, dancing, classic cars, Hot August Nights, Betty Boop, Disneyland, and bragging about her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and a fantastic cook. She was an active, life long, member of the Catholic Church and YLI.
Isabel was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, and sister Adele Parsons Yuste, her brothers Romaldo, "Roland", and Elias Yuste Jr. Isabel is survived by her husband Donald and their children; Donald, Aric, Richard, Michelle, and all of their spouses. Isabel will be sorely missed by all. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Hollister, CA. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:30pm.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020