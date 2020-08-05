1/1
James Albert Jacobs Sr.
1950 - 2020
James Albert Jacobs Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on July 19, 2020, at the age of 70. James is survived by his wife Renee of Hollister, CA; his mother Rita Gaudet of Sacramento, CA; his sister Teresa Jacobs of Sacramento, CA; his sister Shannon Schmidt of Ocean Springs, MS; his son and daughter in law James and Leah Jacobs of Hollister, CA; his daughter and son in law Rachelle and Joshua Hepburn of San Jose, CA; and his grandchildren; James, Gregory, Frank, Jaxson, Jake and Lilly. James is preceded in death by his father James L. Jacobs Jr.; his brother George Jacobs, and his stepfather Robert J. Gaudet. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. For a full obituary, visit: https://grunnagle.com/tribute/details/823/James-Jacobs-Sr/obituary.html

Published in Hollister from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
