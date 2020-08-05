James Albert Jacobs Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on July 19, 2020, at the age of 70. James is survived by his wife Renee of Hollister, CA; his mother Rita Gaudet of Sacramento, CA; his sister Teresa Jacobs of Sacramento, CA; his sister Shannon Schmidt of Ocean Springs, MS; his son and daughter in law James and Leah Jacobs of Hollister, CA; his daughter and son in law Rachelle and Joshua Hepburn of San Jose, CA; and his grandchildren; James, Gregory, Frank, Jaxson, Jake and Lilly. James is preceded in death by his father James L. Jacobs Jr.; his brother George Jacobs, and his stepfather Robert J. Gaudet. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. For a full obituary, visit: https://grunnagle.com/tribute/details/823/James-Jacobs-Sr/obituary.html