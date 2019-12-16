|
Jamie Scott Reid, age 45, a native of Hollister, California passed away on November 20, 2019 after a short but hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, LaRae and their two daughters, Calleigh and Carrigan, his parents, Scott and Ruth "Duke" Reid, brother Ben (Jamie) Reid, sister Melanie (Jimmy) Centoni, and brother Andy Reid. He is also survived by his nieces Trista, Kaylee, and Sierra.
His greatest treasures were his daughters, and they will greatly miss his presence as they grow.
Jamie was a man of many talents, first and foremost, the ability to make friends anywhere. From rodeo, cowboying, hunting, guiding, horseshoeing, musician, fire service, EMS, construction, or Ag mechanics and fabrication, Jamie was a true Jack of all trades, and master of all of them. He took great pride in his ability to create or repair every project set before him. His nicknames ranged from James, Junior, JR, Cowboy, Hoss, and Mechanic and you could always tell from which walk of life someone knew him by how he was addressed. If ever you needed him, he was there to help.
The last several years of his life was dedicated to volunteering, most recently with the victims from the Camp Fire and Paradise Fire of 2018, where he and his 3% Patriot family gathered several trailers worth of supplies and donations that he and his oldest daughter, Calleigh, personally delivered. He also brought several Thanksgiving dinners to displaced families on Thanksgiving Day, 2018. His heart went out to those people and it brought him great joy to help.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and donations during his struggle and his passing. Your kindness and generosity is a testament to the quality of friends that he cherished in his lifetime.
A Celebration of Life has been planned for January 4th, 2020 at the Bolado Park Pavilion from 12:00pm - 6:00pm, please bring a dessert to share.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019