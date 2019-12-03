|
Jeff Kennedy, born May 5, 1949, died peacefully October 27th, surrounded by family and friends in Monterey, California. Leaving behind a devoted family who will always remember him as faithful, hard-working, fun loving, and special in every way.
Jeff attended North County Schools. He made Comstock Road his playground for riding motorcycles, driving fast cars, classic cars and restoring antique cars.
He graduated in 1967, as a proud Hollister Baler. Where he met the love of his life, Mary Louise Valenzuela. He continued his education at Gavilan College receiving his Aviation Mechanics License.
Jeff and Mary Louise were married on June 26, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church in Hollister, California. He is survived by his Bride of 48 years, and leaves behind the pride and joy of his life, daughter Christy, and sons, Matthew (Miriam) and Brian (Meredith) the devoted Papa to Nathan, Noah, Jacob, Isabella, and Cody Kennedy.
He will be dearly missed by his loving sister, Judi (Bob) Maddox from Gresham, Oregon. He was a fun-loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, special cousin to many, beloved brother in law, and loyal and gracious friend to all. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley & Giles "Bud" Kennedy.
For 39 years he was dedicated to serving the people of San Benito County, as a PG&E lineman and trouble man. Jeff was proud to know every square mile of his beautiful county!
Jeff and Mary Louise have enjoyed their cabin in Arnold for 25 years. They felt blessed to entertain family and friends in the surrounding beauty of nature with its wildlife, grand trees, and lovely lakes. He was a consummate host who loved barbequing, boating, kayaking, as he shared the beauty of the Sierras with his friends.
Jeff was happiest when contributing to others, volunteering his time to coaching Little League, working with Baler Boosters, and lending a hand to anyone who needed assistance. He enjoyed living in the moment: playing ball with the kids, attending various sports events, air jams, and piano recitals. He was an avid reader of westerns and adventure stories. He enjoyed dancing with his wife. He had a passion for everything outdoors: camping, boating, trailering, and hunting. Yearly trips to the PG&E Cabins on the Pit River were the best! As he said, "Nature soothes the soul and brings us closer to God's wonderment."
Jeff's quick wit and sarcasm often reminded his family and friends what was important in life. He was tender to all, privately joyful, and content with his work and unconditional love for family.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at St. Benedict Church, 1200 Fairview Road, December 6th at 11am. Reception immediately following service, at the Barn by Leal Vineyard, 6971 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos, California.
Memorial Gifts may be given on Jeff's behalf, to or Christy Kennedy for Lyme Disease and Medical Services. Sent to Grunnagle Ament Nelson, 870 San Benito St, Hollister, California 95023.
