On the early morning of March 1, 2020, Jeremiah Amos Cuilty of Hollister died at the young age of 37. Jeremiah was born to, and loved by, Yolanda Rubio and James Alfred Cuilty. He was the youngest of four children, with two sisters and one brother. Jeremiah was loved by his step-dad Mickey Casarez, who taught him the quality of being worthy of respect. Many knew Jeremiah only through the lens of homelessness and the addictions he battled for years. For those fortunate enough to truly know him knew he had a good heart, he was kind, sensitive and wanted nothing more than to be a good son, brother, and friend. Jeremiah's smile was a beacon of hope for others who were struggling.
Alcoholism and drug addiction can drastically deteriorate mental health, chances are that someone you know is struggling with this and that person deserves your empathy and love. We encourage you to reach out to someone who is struggling and offer them hope by always loving them.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020