Josephine Mena
1931 - 2020
Long-time Hollister resident Josephine Mena passed away in Tracy, California on June 4th, 2020 at the age of 89 years.
Services will be held on June 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.

Published in Hollister from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
