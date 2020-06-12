Long-time Hollister resident Josephine Mena passed away in Tracy, California on June 4th, 2020 at the age of 89 years.
Services will be held on June 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Hollister from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.