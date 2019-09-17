Home

Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Kelley Ojeda
Kelley Ojeda Obituary
Kelley Ojeda, 76, of Hollister, CA passed away on September 4, 2019. He was born in 1943 to Jess Ojeda and Martha Welty Ojeda. He attended Watsonville high school and later received a teaching credential from San Jose State University. Kelley was in the Army and stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. For over 32 years he taught at Sunnyslope, Fremont, and Gabilan Hills elementary schools in Hollister, CA.

Kelley married the love of his life, Alexis Barrow Ojeda, on November 21, 1981 and they raised their three children in Hollister. Among other hobbies and pastimes, he was a classic car enthusiast, he rode dirt and street bikes, was a talented guitar player, and a Boy Scout troop leader. He was Chaplain at the Elks lodge and was also an ordained minister who loved to officiate weddings. His passions included singing in the Oriana Chorale, volunteering for the Democratic party and camping at the Yuba river. Most of all he loved to visit with family and will be remembered for always having a joke to tell. He was a prostate cancer survivor.

Kelley is survived by his children Meredith Kofnovec, Ariel Ojeda, and Anthony Ojeda, and his sister Shane Rodriguez. He will also be remembered by his 4 grandchildren, Alora Kofnovec, Natasha Kofnovec, Stella Finley, and Jess Ojeda.

There will be a celebration of life memorial at the Hollister Elks Lodge on September 22nd at 2pm.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
