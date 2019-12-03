|
Born in San Francisco, but raised in Hollister. Attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, Bellarmine High School and Armstrong College (BA). Ken loved to travel worldwide, starting after college graduation. His creative abilities had him working in the Display and Travel industries for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother Alice, father David, and brother Michael, and is survived by his sister Karin King Rucker, and many nieces and nephews. Mass at Sacred Heart Church 11:00am Friday, Dec. 6, with interment at Calvary Cemetery
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019