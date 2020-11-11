On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Larry Neely, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home in Hollister, CA. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Larry managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. Larry was born February 13, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN. Larry with his brother and father moved to CA, where he had two children, Kristina and Dexter, and later met the love of his life, Tammy. He worked many years for PG&E, and was very proud of his work. You could always find Larry rooting for his Raiders every Sunday. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind spirit. Aside from being survived by his wife and children, Larry also leaves behind his siblings, Danny, Shirley, and Dana; and many other family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store