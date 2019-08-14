|
|
On August 8, 2019, Loren Vincent Corotto, loving husband, brother, father of five, and grandfather of nine, died peacefully at home at the age of 89 just two days before his 62nd wedding anniversary and the marriage of his granddaughter. His was a life well lived and he will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He is predeceased by his parents, Anna Angoustures Corotto and Antone (Tony) Corotto, and brother, Robert.
Loren was raised in the Southside Valley of Hollister, California, attending Southside Grammar School and working in his family's apricot, walnut and prune orchards. In 1947, he graduated from San Benito County High School where he served as student body president and lettered three years in football (running back), basketball, and track (pole vaulting). His adventures with his brothers and friends during these years influenced his entire life. During this time, he also played saxophone in his uncle's dance band on Saturday nights at gigs across the region.
He received a B.A. in Psychology and History and a M.A. in Psychology from San Jose State University. Because of his special training, he served in the Army during the Korean War as an associate psychologist at the examination and induction station in Montgomery, Alabama.
In 1955, following his honorable discharge as Army Staff Sergeant, Loren began doctoral studies in Psychology at the University of Houston. There he met and married Barbara Joann Haney. In 1957, he received his Ph.D. in Psychology and he and Barbara moved to Dallas, Texas, to complete his internship as he planned his return to California.
His acceptance of a Staff Psychologist position at Napa State Hospital in 1958 would mark the beginning of 62 years in Napa, California, that would include a 36 year career at Napa State Hospital including 26 years as Chief of Psychology. His favorite occupation, though, was spending time with his family and creating lasting memories sharing his hobbies, his time, and the places he loved with them.
Loren is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Corotto; children Anna Bird (Brent), Loren Jr., Ellen Seiler (Steve), Hilary Glass (Richard), Claire Mallett (Jeffrey); grandchildren Rachel Glass, Amelia Glass, Robert Glass, Victoria Rachleff (Jake), Amber Mallett, Anthony Seiler, Daniel Seiler, Natalie Seiler, and Isaiah Bird; brothers Donald Corotto (Nenette), and Allen Corotto; niece Nancy Wilcox, nephew Chris Corotto, and great-nephew Ashton Wilcox.
A private ceremony to celebrate his life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Aug. 14 to Aug. 24, 2019