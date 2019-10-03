|
Linda Jean Abbott, age 68, passed away peacefully September 24, 2019. She was born February 11, 1951 in Hillsboro Oregon to John and Jean Yackley. Linda married Larry Abbott on October 7, 1978 in an intimate ceremony in Reno, Nevada.
Linda was a devoted Mother and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her heart & joy and recently she traveled with the family to Lake Tahoe to celebrate her eldest daughters 40th Birthday and to spend quality family time and to see how much money she could win at the casinos.
Linda worked in the family business as a credit manager for over twenty years. She enjoyed working even on difficult days when she wasn't feeling herself. She was committed to doing whatever it took to get the job done.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband Larry Abbott, Mother-in-law Marlene Abbott, daughters Nicole Fonseca, Stephanie Foster, son in-laws Tito Fonseca, Brad Foster, grandchildren Isabella Fonseca, Sophia Fonseca, Emma Foster and her siblings Pasty Gregory, John Yackley, Jerry Yackley and Jim Yackley.
All of these people she loved and touched deeply.
Published in Hollister Free Lance from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019